Are you watching your weight? If yes, then you may be worried about what to cook every day. The food has to be not just delicious but also full of nutrition and be easy on the waist. Don’t worry, try these recipes by celebrity nutritionist and pilates instructor Radhika Karle.

Black Sesame Seeds Laddoos

Ingredients

½ cup black sesame seeds

¼ cup chia seeds

½ cup desiccated coconut

2 tbsp organic jaggery

1 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp crushed cardamom seeds

½ tsp nutmeg powder

Method:

Put black sesame seeds in a large bowl and pour water over it till completely covered.

Strain the mixture into a large colander until all the water gets drained out.

Place the wet black sesame seeds onto a white cloth and further dry by patting them.

Place partially dried black sesame seeds onto a heated pan on medium-low flame.

Roast black sesame seeds and chia seeds, continuously stirring for 30 seconds on a low flame.

Roast desiccated coconut till golden brown.

Mix roasted black sesame seeds, chia seeds, cardamom, and nutmeg until well blended.

Add roasted desiccated coconut to the mixture and continue mixing well.

Heat ghee on low flame, add jaggery and mix until jaggery is melted and well blended with ghee.

Add black sesame seed mixture and mix well.

Form into 12-15 1-inch round ladoos. Let cool completely and harden then serve.

Fresh Peach And Spinach Salad

Ingredients

4 cups spinach

2 tbsp quinoa

1 avocado diced

½ small onion thinly sliced

3 tbsp feta cheese

¼ cup sliced toasted almonds

For the dressing

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp virgin olive oil

1 large garlic clove minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the balsamic vinegar balsamic, olive oil, minced garlic, salt and pepper.

2. In a large bowl, add the spinach. Drizzle with salad dressing and toss together to combine.

3. Top salad with peach slices, diced avocado, onion, feta cheese and toasted almonds.

4. Toss very gently again. Serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

Sweet Potato Pancakes

Ingredients

1 medium sweet potato

1 cup milk

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 large egg

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

Method

Cook the sweet potato.

Blend milk, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and the egg in a blender until smooth.

Mix the flour, baking powder, and salt.

Add the sweet potato to the flour mixture and stir just until it is combined.

Add the milk mixture slowly and mix until a smooth batter is made. If needed, add more milk to bring the batter to the desired consistency.

Pour the batter onto a hot griddle greased with 1 tsp oil.

Flip the pancakes when it begins to bubble and is golden brown on the underside.

Serve with 1 tsp honey drizzled on the pancake and ½ a sliced banana.