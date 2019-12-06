Diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when your body either becomes resistant to the insulin hormone, which is secreted by the pancreas or when it stops producing the hormone. Characterized by signs and symptoms like unexplained weight loss, increased thirst, extreme fatigue, frequent urination, etc., diabetes affects basically those who are obese, above the age of 45 and have a sedentary lifestyle. If not managed, a high blood sugar level can potentially make you susceptible to heart diseases, hearing loss, kidney failure, depression, dementia, etc. Therefore, a diabetic should always maintain his/her body’s glucose level. In order to do so, apart from being active you need to be extra cautious about what you eat. Here, we tell you about certain vegetables that you can add in your daily diet to be healthy and control diabetes.

Spinach

Being jam-packed with soluble fiber, spinach takes time to be digested and hence doesn’t spike your blood sugar level. Also, this non-starchy vegetable is known to have a low glycemic index. This means spinach cannot lead to an increase in blood glucose. The green veggie is also helpful in limiting the consumption of carbohydrates.

Tomatoes

Being low in calories, tomatoes are one of the best eating options for diabetics. Considered as a superfood, tomato is rich in vitamin C and helps in boosting your immunity. Also, it is a good source of vitamin A, that helps in improving your eyesight. Notably, decreased eyesight is a major problem found in diabetics. Moreover, tomato contains a strong compound called lycopene. This is known to be a powerful antioxidant that protects you against cardiovascular diseases and prostate cancer.

Broccoli

Being low in carbohydrates and rich in essential nutrients like vitamin a, C, and K, broccoli can help you control your blood sugar level and improve your immune functions. Also, it contains fiber, which, as mentioned above, is digested slowly and doesn’t spike the sugar level. Broccoli also contains potent antioxidants that provide protection against heart diseases and inflammation. Even if you are experiencing constipation, you can have broccoli to feel better.