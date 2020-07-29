Do you constantly feel tired and fall sick? Do you also experience frequent back pain and increased hair loss? If yes, you are vitamin D deficient. It is an important nutrient that has recently been associated with a reduced risk of contracting COVID-19 infection. Also Read - COVID-19 Lockdown Can Lead to Vitamin D Deficiency if You're Not Going Out, Here's Which Food Items Can Help

Vitamin D is a sunshine vitamin that is linked to various important body functions like maintaining strong bones, regulating the level of calcium in the blood etc. This nutrient works like a hormone an plays a significant role in boosting your immunity. Also Read - Are You Going Through Chemotherapy? Have Vitamin D Rich Foods to Mitigate Its Side Effects

We all are aware of the fact that having a weak immune system makes you susceptible to various diseases and infections including SARS-CoV-2. This means, increasing the level of vitamin D in your body can reduce your risk of getting the novel coronavirus infection. Also Read - Can Vitamin D Protect You Against Novel Coronavirus?

Researchers at the Leumit Health Services (LHS) and the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine of Bar-Ilan University have revealed a strong link between deficiency of vitamin D in blood plasma and increased likelihood of getting COVID-19 infection.

This is not the first time when such associations have been made. A few weeks ago, a study published in the journal Aging Clinical and Experimental Research had also found that a high level of vitamin D in the body can reduce your risk of dying from coronavirus.

The research had also explained that vitamin D helps in modulating the response of white blood cells and prevents these cells from secreting too many inflammatory cytokines. Notably, COVID-19 virus starts affecting your body by causing an excessive production of pro-inflammatory cytokines. And, cytokines are known to severely damage lungs and cause acute respiratory distress syndrome that can further even lead to the death of the patient.

Therefore, you must include vitamin D rich foods in your daily diet and keep yourself safe from the deadly viral disease. Some of the food sources of this vitamin include fatty fishes like tuna, salmon, mackerel, egg yolks, cheese, fish liver oil etc.