A lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan is considered as an inauspicious celestial event and that's why people are advised to avoid doing things that they usually do. Also, it is believed that a lunar eclipse can have detrimental effects on pregnant women. That's why they are asked to follow a set of rules to avoid any damage to their health.

In this ongoing month, the second lunar eclipse of 2020 is set to occur on the intervening night of June 5 and June 6. However, it is not the actual eclipse but penumbral lunar eclipse that occurs when only the lighter outer shadow of the earth falls on the moon's face. During a penumbral lunar eclipse, people hardly find any change in the appearance of the moon. Therefore, it is considered less harmful than a total lunar eclipse.

On the day of an actual lunar eclipse, pregnant ladies are asked to stay indoors and refrain themselves from looking at the sky. It is believed that not doing so can expose the mothers to harmful rays that can be damaging to the foetus. Initially, pregnant women were not even allowed to eat anything during this time. However, now they can have water to keep themselves hydrated. Eating stale food is also not recommended to expecting mothers.

During a Chandra Grahan, pregnant women should not sleep or do any activity. They are also not allowed to hold any sharp object during the eclipse. Notably, there is no scientific justification behind such restrictions.