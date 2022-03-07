Indian attire and ensemble are fascinated and revered by all, irrespective of where they belong from. Turning muse to Anita Dongre is Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong’o. She is known for her chic and bold sartorial choices. She is currently in Pakistan, enjoying her friend’s wedding. For the occasion, she wore different Indian attires and aced all. Her ensembles are the shelves of ace Indian atelier Anita Dongre.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Wears a Silver Saree Made from Recycled Material Worth Rs 25K- Yay or Nay?

She is enjoying her heart out at her friend's mehendi occassion. Keeping it true blue Bollywood, Lupita Nyong'o wore a carrot pink lehenga from the shelves of Anita Dongre. Taking it to Instagram, she uploaded a series of pictures and videos. The caption read," Mehndi ready! One of the best parties of my life! #DesiDiary #LehengaLife #MishCaughtFish @huntingactor @mishajapanwala"

Lupita wore an ezrine lehenga set which is carrot pink. The lehenga featured with ornate floral hand embroidery ascending over a lush pink hue. This silk lehenga is intricacy realised with masterful gota patti hand embroidery and embellishments of sequins, silver pearls and aari work. The lehenga also has pockets. Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The price of the lehenga is whopping Rs 3,45,000 and is available on the official website of Anita’s.

For accessories, she chose statement earrings known as Kanchi earrings. It is intricately crafted in gold plated silver and adorned with crystals and pearls in a detailed and delicate pattern. It is a perfect piece and can go with any ensemble. The price of this earrings is Rs 20,000 and is available on the official website. Check it out here.

Another stellar accessory worn by Lupita is crystal hathphool. It is motifs inspired by the regal architecture of India and handcrafted into our exquisite line of Silver jewellery. This is an ornately crafted Hathphool, made with Crystals. Made in Jaipur, Rajasthan, according to website. The price of this piece of art is Rs 9,900 and is available on the official website. Check it out here.

Not just chic and shimmery, Lupita’s salwar set is the right attire to beat the heat. Previously, she had worn pastel hues. Lupita can pull off any ensemble like a pro and this picture proves just right!