Get some luscious mangoes and try these mango recipes by Pastry Chef, Waqar Ahmed, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks.

Mango cake

Ingredients

200gms all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon corn-starch

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoon vinegar or sour lemon juice

80ml cup oil

70gm granulated sugar

240gms fresh mango pulp thick

120ml plus 4 tablespoon milk

For frosting/ icing

Cream cheese frosting

Mango rose garnish

½ mango peeled

Instructions

Preheat the oven at 350f/ 180c.

Preparing the pan: Brush two 6” cake pans or one 8” cake pan with oil on the bottom and the circumference too. Now dust it with some flour to coat the pan. Cut and line the pans with parchment round at the bottom.

Preparing Dry and Liquid Ingredients: In a large bowl sift all dry ingredients. In another bowl place all liquid ingredients and sugar. Whip until the sugar granules are almost melted. Now pour the liquid ingredients over the dry ingredients and whip until lump free. Do not over mix.

Bake for 28-32 minutes or until the toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Once done take it out of the oven carefully. Let the cake cool in the pans for 10 minutes.

Now run a butter knife around the circumference of the cake to release it. Now invert the cakes on the cooling rack to cool completely. Loosely cover the cakes with a muslin cloth or kitchen towel to prevent drying out.

Assembling The Cake

Slice the top of the cakes to level.

Cut the cakes into half.

Topping it with a layer of frosting.

Repeat for all the layers while stacking them.

You may tint the frosting with your choice of colours.

Now frost on the top and the sides as desired.

Peel and cut a mango into half. Cut thin slices and arrange the slices in a circle starting at the centre to form a rose. Fill the icing bag with dual colour frosting and pipe swirls if desired.

Refrigerate the cake at least 2 hours before eating.

Mango smoothie

Ingredients

200ml Non-Fat Milk

200ml Greek Yogurt Plain, Vanilla or Honey

150gms Ice Cubes

1 Banana

1 Mango About 200gms Diced

1/2 Teaspoon Vanilla

1 Tablespoon Honey

Method:

Put all the ingredients in a blender and run for 1- 2 minutes and serve chilled.