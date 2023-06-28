Home

Lust Stories 2: Mrunal Thakur Creates Fireworks in Sexy High-Slit Pink Gown Worth Rs 68K- HOT PICS

Last night, Mrunal Thakur attended the screening of her upcoming film Lust Stories 2 in Mumbai. The diva dazzled in stunning one-shoulder dress worth Rs 68k. Scroll down to see her outfit details below.

Lust Stories 2, the much-awaited sequel to the OTT blockbuster Lust Stories, is slated to be released on Netflix soon. The film has been garnering all the attention with its excellent promotions. Ahead of the release, the makers held a grand screening of the film on Tuesday in Mumbai. The stars dazzled last night at the screening and one of them was actress, Mrunal Thakur who stunned us right away. The diva was seen in a stunning one-shoulder pink gown and posing for the paparazzi. We also decoded her outfit details and price below, scroll down.

For the screening of her upcoming film, Mrunal was all decked up in a one-shoulder pink sleeveless gown. The ensemble features a refined drop motif neckline embellished with exquisite embroidery, a sensual side slit and a figure-hugging fit that accentuated her curvaceous body perfectly. The diva completed her look with long drop silver earrings and silver embellished high-heels. Mrunal kept her makeup minimal with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks and glowing skin. To complete the look, the diva opted for a high-knot ponytail that complemented her whole attire perfectly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Outfit Price

Loved what Mrunal Thakur is wearing? You can add this to your wardrobe too. The outfit is available on the website Genny with name ‘One-shoulder pink evening gown’. The outfit cost is Rs 68,254.84 (USD 832.30) and can be purchased from the website. So, go and grab this stunning pink gown and add it to your closet now.

As soon as Mrunal made a stunning statement in pink gown, fans couldn’t keep calm. Users commented ”Wow, you look stunning”, ”Gorgeous girl”. Another wrote, ”Can’t wait to see you in Lust Stories 2”

As you may know, the upcoming Netflix anthology film which is based on the ‘lust’ emotion, reportedly features four segments aka short movies directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Lust Stories 2, which features a stellar star cast including Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, and others, will have its grand release on June 29, Thursday.

