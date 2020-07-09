Though we have been taught not to lie in our childhood, we all do that almost daily. These are called white lies and do not impact your relationship with someone. However, if you have developed a habit of telling big lies and then justifying them with a series of other lies, you are soon going to be in a big trouble especially if you are lying to your partner. Lies are toxic and damaging for your relationship. You should not tell a lie to your partner in the first place. But, if you need to do so, make sure it is not a big one. In case it is, you must admit lying to your partner at the right time in the right way because he will know it eventually. Here are a few things that you must keep in mind while confessing your lie to your partner to avoid permanent cut off. Also Read - Are You Emotionally Unavailable in a Relationship? Here is How to Fix The Problem

Do Not Wait Too Long to Confess

When two people are in a romantic relationship for a long time, they know each other very well. They know when their partner lie or how he/she reacts to different situations. So, if you think you were successful in lying and making your partner believe your story, you are mistaken. Most of the times he knows you are lying and just waiting for you to confess it. So, do not wait for his threshold of patience to cross and call you out someday. Be responsible and courageous enough to admit your mistake and say the truth about why you lied. Also Read - Relationship Signs That Tell if You Are With The Right Person

Do Not Blame Your Partner For Your Lie

You never lie because of others. You do so because you want to protect yourself. So, while admitting your lie, always start the conversation with ‘I’. You can prefer saying ‘I am sorry’ first or ‘I was not honest with you’. Blaming your partner won’t do any good. It would make things more complicated. “ Also Read - Common Relationship Mistakes You Commit as Per Your Zodiac Sign

Try to Make Things Right

This is one of the most important things in relationship and otherwise too. Everybody makes mistakes but a few of them accept it and try to make things better. So, after you are done with accepting your lie, ask your partner how he feels about it and what should you do to make it right. This is essential to gain your partner’s trust back.