Maanvi Gagroo Wears Red Lace Saree at Her Wedding, Just Like Nayanthara’s Bridal Look! See Pics

Maanvi Gagroo tied the knot with comedian Varun Kumar on Thursday. For the D-day, she opted to wear a stunning red saree. Maanvi's bridal attire will remind you of Nayanthara's wedding saree.

Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who has been a part of shows like Four More Shorts Please and Tripling, tied the nuptial knot with comedian Varun Kumar on Thursday. The two opted for a court wedding in the presence of their family and close friends.

Maanvi Gagroo took to her Instagram to share the pictures with Kumar Varun. For the D-Day, The actress opted for stunning red lace saree featuring intricate tone on tone embroidery. Maanvi complemented her look with green golden colour polki studded neckpiece, gorgeous maang tikka and gold bangles. For glam picks, She went with subtle makeup base, perfect brows, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, black kohled eyes, lashes filled with mascara and neutral tone lip shade.

Maanvi Gagroo Looks Resplendent in Bridal Red Crimson Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo)

While, Maanvi looked resplendent in a red saree, Varun on the other hand opted for an off-white Sherwani. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. (sic)”

New Bride Maanvi Gagroo’s Wedding Saree Will Remind You of Nayanthara’s Bridal Attire:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Interestingly, Maanvi Gagroo’s wedding saree reminded us of famous Tamil actress Nayanthara’s bridal saree, which was also an embroidered red number. The diva wore ace designer Sabyasachi’s number with heavy intricate jewellery. We loved how these two-actress ditched pastel attires for their D-Day and went with all-time favourite Indian bridal tone- Red.

What do you guys think of Maanvi Gagroo’s bridal look? Tell us in the comments below

