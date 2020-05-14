Madhuri Dixit’s love for Indian outfits and specially for sarees is known to everyone. She is one of the B-town actors who can pull-off any attire. The actor always manages to stand out in ethnic attires. The Tinsel town diva slays in sarees and she has a variety of drapes in her closet. From simple Georgette sarees, to elegant Banarasi silk drapes, and designer golden numbers, Madhuri Dixit owns some of the most expensive sarees. And, she knows exactly how to style them with jewellery and look magnificent. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares Unseen And Rare Picture From School Dance Competition

Madhuri is raising the style quotient day by day and giving a tough competition to other B-town actors. The Bollywood star is going to turn 53 tomorrow. Though we have our eyes on what she opts for the occasion, here we share Madhui Dixit's some of the most stunning sarees from her ethnic collection, that you would want to have in your closet too.

Madhuri Dixit’s Peachy Pink Saree



The diva looks absolutely stunning in this peachy pink drape by Anita Dongre. This quintessential net saree has intricate floral embellishments throughout. It also features a gold border. It is perfect for a night party or a wedding. Madhuri has styled her look with gold and pearl necklace and a pair of matching earrings. She has also opted for a bangle and statement ring. Her wavy hair is making this ethnic look perfect.

Diva in Silk

This saree is complementing Madhuri’s skin complexion. The B-town star looks gorgeous in this pink saree. She completed her look with a statement neck-piece and matching pair of earrings.

Beauty in Her Ethnic Best

Madhuri Dixit looks drop-dead gorgeous in this gorgeous creation. This stunning Indian attire has heavy work on border and floral pattern on the entire saree. The star has enhanced her look with stunning piece of jewelleries.

Madhuri Dixit Decked up in Golden Number

Madhuri looks sizzling hot and sexy in this stunning saree by Ritu Kumar. The saree has heavy golden embellishments and embroidery on it. The diva completed her glamorous look with a pair of heavy golden earrings, bangles and rings. She has also opted for a dark red and glossy lips.

Madhuri Dixit Proves, Age is Just a Number

Madhuri is donning a gorgeous yellow saree by Manish Malhotra. The Indian attire has intricate embroidery and it also features beautiful lace details at the hem of the pallu. She has matched the saree with a beautiful silver blouse with beaded fringe details. The actor completed her gorgeous look with layers of diamond emerald necklaces and matching earrings.