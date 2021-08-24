Madhuri Dixit, the Dhak Dhak girl never fails to make a fashion statement. Give her anything and she will ace it in her own way. From sarees to lehengas to shararas, Madhuri knows how to slay in all her looks. Her recent photoshoot in the modern ethnic outfit is her witness. She recently wore a blue lehenga on the reality TV show Dance Deewane 3 sets and her fans have gone burlesque!Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Madhuri Dixit Groove To Hook Steps Of 'Ghagra', Sidharth Shukla Gives Standing Ovation | Watch

Instagram being the next stop fashion and glam, Madhuri posted several pictures with her blue and gorgeous lehenga. Her Instagram caption reads, “Confident and blue-tiful.” Also Read - Viral Video: 'Dancing Dad' Ricky Pond Grooves to Madhuri Dixit's Dum Duma Dum, Impresses The Internet | Watch

Madhuri was adorned in the most extravagant blouse which had studded mirror cutouts on lehenga. Her blue lehenga was from the shelves of champion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s couture label.

Her lehenga was a plunging V neckline with superfluous tulle sleeves. Her neckline and hem of the blouse had mirror cutout embellishment. Her extravagant blouse had a flowy lehenga of the same blue shade. Her entire lehenga had cutouts of mirror in a beautiful pattern. This added to the authenticity of the designers and increased the aesthetics of the actor.

The ace actress wore this heavy lehenga with minimal jewellery and makeup. She finished her looks with stacked bangles, rings and earrings embellished with rhinestones and diamonds. To complete it with grace, she tied her locks in a sleek back-half hairdo.

Madhuri is a champion at minimal as well as heavy makeup looks. She wore berry-toned lip shade, glittering highlighter, blushed cheeks, mascara, shiny eye shadow and a chic eyeliner.

What do you think of Madhuri Dixit’s ensemble?