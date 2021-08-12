Actor Madhuri Dixit is back on the sets of the TV dance reality show, Dance Deewana, where she is acting as a judge. For her appearance, she wore a fusion lehenga which had the perfect amalgamation of modernity and traditions. The emerald green lehenga is from the shelves of ace designer Amit Aggarwal. Aggarwal who is known for his futuristic fashion and timeless couture did a fine job here. Agree?Also Read - Mouni Roy in Bottle Green Lehenga Worth Rs 2,25,000 is Beautiful Beyond Words

Madhuri took to her Instagram to share pictures of her gorgeous look. Alongside her pictures, she wrote, “Back in action 📹 #DD3 #LookForTheDay 💚” (sic). Madhuri’s Plisse Flowy Lehenga is surely a head-turner, it featured a metallic hand-embroidered moulded lace blouse adorned with a drape. The tulle lehenga is in a pastel green colour and came with an emerald green blouse which featured a plunging sweetheart neckline. The sleeveless blouse had cut-out details on the hem. The drape also had hand-embroidered lace detailing. Also Read - Neha Dhupia Sets Gorgeous Maternity Style in Rs 24,000 Kaftan Dress

For the glam, Madhuri opted for beaming highlighter, dewy base, nude lip tint, smokey eye shadow, mascara, pink cheeks, and perfectly shaped eyebrows. She accessorised her look with emerald, green bracelets, rings, statement earrings. She tied her hair in a messy top bun. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Performs Ardhamatsyendra Asana That Makes Her Glow Like a Diva, Have You Tried It Yet?

What’s the price of Madhuri’s lehenga?

Madhuri’s Plisse Flowy Lehenga might burn a hole in your pocket as it comes at a whopping cost. The lehenga is worth Rs 1, 95,000 and is available on Amit Aggarwal’s official website for buying. The lehenga is from Aggarwal’s latest collection called Euphor.

On the work front, Madhuri is all set to make her debut on OTT with a suspense family drama titled Finding Anamika, which will be premiered on Netflix.