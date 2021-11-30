If one can master grace and elegance, that has to be Madhuri Dixit. The dhak dhak girl is serving as a fashion icon for years and never fails to flaunt her love for saree. Her Instagram profile is a treat for our eyes and fashion cues. Recently, she uploaded a series of pictures in wine floral saree and oozes grace in all the pictures.Also Read - ‘Not All Heroes Wear Capes’: Madhuri Dixit’s Younger Son Ryan Donates Hair to Cancer Society

Taking it to Instagram, Madhuri uploaded a series of pictures in her gorgeous black saree with aesthetic and minimal floral prints. Seema Gujral dolled her up for the recent photoshoot. Madhuri chose a quintessential wine floral georgette saree. The saree is donned with intricate Swarovski floral work. She quoted from famous American designer, Rachel Zoe and the caption read,” Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak.” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Dance Deewane 3 To Unite For A Special Episode? Here's What We Know

She glammed the ensemble in her own unique style. From the house of Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery, she wore statement diamond earrings, a ring and a bracelet. Her saree is from the shelves of Seema Gujral. Seema is known for her collection of classy ethnic womenswear. She paired the saree with an overall sequin embroidered blouse.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The saree is available on the official website of Seema Gujral and costs Rs 76,000. Check out the details.

For makeup and hair, she kept it chic and minimal. Ami Patel and Tanya Mehta, fashion stylists, styled Madhuri for the photoshoot. She left her hair open with a side part. For makeup, she wore nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a soft maroon lip shade. Madhuri was assisted by makeup artists Billy Manik and Nilam Kenia.

What do you think of Madhuri’s attire?