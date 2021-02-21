Madhuri Dixit Nene is aging like a fine wine. The 53-year-old actor for the reality TV show, Bigg Boss wore an ivory hand-embroidered tulle saree. She looks graceful and elegant in designer duo Rimple and Harpreet number. The Devdas actor looks like a dream in that gorgeous sequin saree. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rubina Dilaik Emerges As The Winner of This Season

The saree features tonal sequins hand embroidered on the tulle base while the blouse artwork and embroidery are derived from archival Victorian era textile fragments. Madhuri accessorised her look with a pair of gold earrings, rings, and gold bangles.

Check out Madhuri's pictures:

With her scintillating saree, she glammed her look by opting for red lip shade, eyebrows on fleek, kohl-rimmed eyes, and dewy base, and her signature side-parted hairstyle. She looks breathtaking. Madhuri’s look is perfect for the wedding season and is sure to make heads turn in your direction.

Madhuri is one of the finest actors in Bollywood, she has impressed the audience with her remarkable performances over the years. Not just acting, she is a fabulous dancer too. Madhuri was a special guest on Bigg Boss 14 grand finale. The actor was there to promote her upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewane 3.

What are your thoughts on Madhuri’s sequin saree? Yay or Nay?