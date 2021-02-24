The Dhak-dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit is aging like a fine wine. Over the years, Madhuri has given us so many phenomenal and memorable performances, she is a living legend. Her iconic roles, dancing prowess, million-dollar smile, and graceful aura are known to all. Madhuri has a classic appeal, she has a strong liking for all things graceful and gorgeous. For her recent appearance, the 53-year-old actor took the glamour quotient a notch higher in a black fusion outfit by ace designer Nupur Kanoi. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni Blush As Paps Call Them 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', Couple Heads To Jammu Family Home

Madhuri’s jazzy outfit is steal-worthy. The outfit featured a crop top, palazzo, and a cape. The organza cape set is a perfect outfit for a friend’s wedding if you don’t wish to overboard but want to keep it stylish at the same time. Madhuri looks eternally beautiful in statement earrings and kept her makeup subtle for the photoshoot. She was styled by Ami Patel. Also Read - Abhinav Shukla Throws Surprise Party For Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik - See Pics

Check out Madhuri Dixit’s stunning pictures:

As soon as Madhuri uploaded a new set of pictures on her official Instagram handle, fans poured in compliments. A user wrote, “She looks so gorgeous, I’m Speechless,” another user wrote, “Stunning.” One of the users even crowned her as ‘Queen’.

Madhuri off late has been giving us major fashion goals. The actor for her appearance in Bigg Boss 14 grand finale, wore a gorgeous ivory sequin saree with multi-coloured embroidered blouse by designer duo Rimple and Harpreet. She looked breathtaking.

See her photos:

Madhuri was last seen in 2019’s film Kalank. She has been part of films including Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Dil, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Devdas.