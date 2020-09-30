The festive season is around the corner and most of you must have already started to plan your look for the occasion. If you wish to don a 6-yard drape this Durga Puja and couldn’t figure out how to accessorize it, you have reached the right place. Here, we will talk about one of the popular Bollywood celebrities, Madhuri Dixit, who always aces the saree look. Her wardrobe seems packed with stunning sarees and sparkling pieces of jewellery. Here’s how you can also enhance your saree look with the right kind of jewellery and make heads turn like this B-town diva. Also Read - Put Your Best Foot Forward This Durga Puja, Take Fashion Inspiration from These Bollywood Divas



In this picture, you can see Madhuri Dixit donning a beautiful silk saree. She paired up this gorgeous maroon creation with a Kundan necklace and a pair of matching earrings. The diva wore a statement ring and similar bangles. She completed her look by tying her hair in a bun and sported a Gajra. You can also opt for a silk saree and accessorize yourself the same way to look stunning.



Madhuri opted for this yellow embroidery work saree for attending Umang 2020. She paired it with an ivory embroidered sleeveless blouse. The outfit was designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma. To accessorize her look, Madhuri wore a diamond ruby necklace set. To enhance her ethnic look, she applied red lipstick and kept her hair wavy.

View this post on Instagram 💫 A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Oct 12, 2019 at 10:59am PDT

Here, you can see Madhuri decked up in a golden number. She is looking sizzling hot in this golden saree that features heavy embellishments and embroidery. She made her look appear more glamorous with a pair of heavy golden earrings, a statement ring, and bangles.

View this post on Instagram मुस्कुराते रहो | A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Sep 25, 2019 at 6:58am PDT



Madhuri looks breathtaking in this Manish Malhotra saree with intricate embroidery and beautiful lace details. She paired it up with a silver blouse that features beaded fringe details and accessorized her ethnic look with a stunning diamond emerald necklace and a pair of matching earrings.