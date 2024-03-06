Home

Maha Shivaratri 2024 Vrat Rules: Dos And Don’ts To Keep in Mind While Fasting on The Auspicious Day

Maha Shivaratri Vrat 2024: Fasting on this auspicious day is a common practice believed to bestow blessings, purification and spiritual growth.

Maha Shivaratri, one of the most auspicious nights for Hindus and particularly a special occasion for Lord Shiva devotees across the country is almost here. The festival falls on the 14th day of the dark half of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha, a day before the new moon. Fasting on this auspicious day is a common practice believed to bestow blessings, purification and spiritual growth. It is known to purify body and mind, raise alertness levels and prepare one to worship the lord with utmost dedication. However, observing the Maha Shivaratri fast involves adhering to certain rules. Here are certain dos and don’ts to keep in mind while fasting on this sacred occasion.

Maha Shivaratri 2024: Dos and don’ts for Shiv Puja

Dos

Begin the day with a Sankalp, expressing your intention to observe the fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva

Dedicate the time to Lord Shiva with devotion. Offer prayers, light incense, and perform Abhisjekam (ritualistic bathing of the Shiva Lingam) with water, milk, honey and other sacred offerings.

Consume Sattvic Foods: Stick to sattvic diet consisting of fruits, nuts, milk, yoghurt and root vegetables. Avoid consuming grains, non-veg, or foods that have onion or garlic.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water, coconut water and herbal teas to stay hydrated throughout the day, especially if fasting for an extended period.

Practice Medication and Chant Mantras: Spend time in medication and chant mantras to connect with the divine and deepen your spiritual practice.

Dont’s

Avoid Non-Vegetarian Food: Refrain from consuming meat, fish, eggs and other non-vegetarian foods during the fast.

Limit Physical Activities: Minimise physical work and conserve energy for spiritual practices

Avoid alcohol and Tobacco: Abstain from consuming alcohol, tobacco or any intoxicating substances as they hinder spiritual progress.

Refrain from Negative Thoughts: Cultivate positive thoughts, emotions and intentions throughout the day. Avoid engaging in arguments, conflicts or negative behaviours

