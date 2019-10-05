Hepatitis A is a viral infection that can affect your liver and hamper its functions including detoxification of chemicals, and filtering the blood. According to the WHO report, in the year 2016, the disease claimed lives of around 7135 death world-wide. Caused by the hepatitis A virus, the disease is highly contagious. Though it doesn’t show any signs until you have had the infection for a few weeks, if you do experience some, they may include fatigue, clay-coloured bowel movement, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, joint pain, intense itching, etc.

Your likeliness of getting the hepatitis A infection is high if you eat food prepared or handled by someone who is already infected by the virus. Also, drinking contaminated water, eating fish from water polluted by sewage, being in close contact with those with the infection, or having sex with such person can increase your chances of being infected by the hepatitis A virus.

Though hepatitis A is usually not associated with major or long-term liver damage, it has been found to cause a loss of liver function in people who are old or have chronic liver disease. A simple blood test can help doctors diagnose the condition. Once it is confirmed that you are suffering from hepatitis A, you will be advised to take enough rest, and avoid alcohol use. To avoid any suffering, you can opt for some easy steps and prevent the condition in the first place. Read on to know about them.

How to prevent hepatitis A?