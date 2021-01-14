Makar Sankranti 2021: Makarskranti is considered to be one of the most important festivals in India. The festival of Makarskranti is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of Poush Mass. This year it will be celebrated on 14th January. It is believed that on this day individuals are blessed spiritually and materially. One way of celebrating this festival is to donate to needy people. Astrologer Ritu Kapoor suggests what to donate as per your zodiac sign. The following donation should be made in Sankranti Punya Kal, which will be from 8.30 AM to 5.45 pm. Also Read - Makar Sankranti Being Celebrated Today, Devotees Take Holy Dip in Ganga

ARIES: Jaggery sweet, peanuts, sesame with gur (jaggery)

TAURUS: Rice, Curd, White cloth, sesame seed sweet

GEMINI: Rice, blankets white & green, Moong dal

CANCER: Silver, white sesame or camphor

LEO: Copper, Wheat sesame sweet

VIRGO: Green coloured blankets, khichdi (rice & dal)

LIBRA: Sugar, white cloth or kheer or camphor

SCORPIO: Red cloth or sesame

SAGITTARIUS: Yellow cloth or golden articles (patisa)

CAPRICORN: Black blankets, black sesame or tea

AQUARIUS: Khichdi, sesame seeds or rajma

PISCES: Silk cloth, chickpeas, lentil or sesame