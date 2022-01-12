Makar Sankranti 2022: As the winter season peaks the craving for delicious seasonal foods, one can try out these lip-smacking dishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.Also Read - Makar Sankranti 2022: Haridwar, Rishikesh Put Complete Ban On Holy Dips In Ganga. Check Curbs Here
Almond and Sesame Pinni
Serving: 4 serves
Ingredients
- Wheat flour 2 cup
- Semolina 2½ tbsp.
- Roasted Almond slivers ¼ cup
- Roasted White Sesame powder ¼ cup
- Pure ghee ¾ cup
- Gram flour (besan) 1½ tbsp
- Sugar 1 cup
- Water ½ cup
- Green cardamom powder ½ tsp
- Roasted white sesame 1 tbsp
- Roasted whole almonds 3 tbsp
Method:
- Heat ghee in a pan, add semolina and wheat flour to it. Roast the mixture till a golden colour is achieved.
- Mix the sugar and water in a pan, and put it over low heat. Cook till single string sugar syrup is formed.
- Mix the sugar syrup with the wheat flour mixture. Add the green cardamom powder.
- Cook the mixture till it becomes a little dry. Add the roasted almond flakes and ground white sesames to the mixture and mix well.
- Allow the mixture to cool. Divide the mixture into equal parts and shape it into rounds.
- Cut the roasted almond into halves and place it over the pinnis and roll the pinnis gently in roasted white sesame.
South Indian Spiced Almond Pakora
Ingredients
- whole almond (without skin) 1 cup
- gram flour (besan) 2 tbsp
- semolina (rava) 1 tbsp
- refined oil (for frying)
- Kashmiri red chilli powder ½ tsp
- turmeric powder ¼ tsp
- cumin powder ½ tsp
- sea salt to taste
- asafoetida a pinch
- freshly chopped curry leaves 2 tsp
- Water 2 tbsps.
- chopped ginger 1 tsp
- chopped green chilli ½ tsp
Method
- Roast almonds in preheated oven at 180 degree Celsius for 4 minutes and cool it.
- Take a large bowl, combine gram flour, semolina, roasted almonds, asafoetida, and cumin powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric powder, freshly chopped curry leaves, chopped ginger and chopped green chilli.
- Sprinkle water and toss the almonds to coat.
- Heat oil in deep bottom pan, slowly drop in almonds and fry to golden colour.
- Drain out the excess oil. Cool it.
- It can be eaten like a snack.
Almond Millet Mathi, Chilli Yoghurt Dip
Ingredients
- Whole almond ½ cup
- Pearl millet flour ½ cup
- All-purpose flour ¼ cup
- Almond flour ½ cup
- Chopped onion 3 tbsp.
- Chopped ginger 2 tbsp.
- Chopped green chilli ½ tsp
- Chopped fresh coriander 1 tbsp.
- Mashed boiled potato ½ cup
- Chaat masala 1 tsp
- Salt as per taste
- Dry roasted coriander seeds 1 tsp
- Desi ghee for pan searing
For chilli yoghurt dip
- Greek yoghurt 1 cup
- Chopped deseeded green chilli (small) ¼ tsp
- Chopped ginger ½ tsp
- Chopped fresh coriander leaves ½ tsp
- Crushed dry roasted cumin seed ½ tsp
- Salt to taste
Method
- Roast almond in preheated oven at 180 degree Celsius for 4 minutes and cut them in roughly once cooled.
- For chili yoghurt dip : in a bowl, combine greek yoghurt, chopped ginger, chopped green chilli, and chopped fresh coriander leaves, and season the mix with salt and pepper.
- In a mixing bowl; combine pearl millet flour, all purpose flour, almond flour, chopped ginger, chopped green chilli, chopped onion, grated boiled potato, roasted coriander seeds, salt, chaat masala, chopped fresh coriander leaves and roasted almond.
- Make soft dough and keep aside for 30 minutes to rest.
- Portion the dough in 15 gm and roll it in 3 inch diameter disk with 1 cm thickness. Cook these sheets on medium flame using ghee till golden colour
- Serve along with chilli yogurt dip.
Almond and Amaranth Ladoos
Serves: 14 – 15 nos
Preparation time: 5 – 7 minutes
Cooking time: 10 – 12 minutes
Ingredients:
- Popped amaranth seeds – 50 g
- Jaggery melted – 50 ml
- Almond slivers (unpeeled) – 30 g
Method:
Add popped amaranth seeds, almond slivers and melted jaggery in a bowl. Mix well. Make small firm balls from the mixture.