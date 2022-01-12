Makar Sankranti 2022: As the winter season peaks the craving for delicious seasonal foods, one can try out these lip-smacking dishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.Also Read - Makar Sankranti 2022: Haridwar, Rishikesh Put Complete Ban On Holy Dips In Ganga. Check Curbs Here

In the Hindu calendar, the festival is dedicated to the Sun deity Surya, while 'Magh Bihu' is celebrated with community feasts after the annual harvest takes place. This Makar Sankranti/pongal, try these lip-smacking almond-based recipes.

Almond and Sesame Pinni

Serving: 4 serves Also Read - Makar Sankranti 2022: Date, Tithi, History And Significance of This Day

Ingredients

Wheat flour 2 cup

Semolina 2½ tbsp.

Roasted Almond slivers ¼ cup

Roasted White Sesame powder ¼ cup

Pure ghee ¾ cup

Gram flour (besan) 1½ tbsp

Sugar 1 cup

Water ½ cup

Green cardamom powder ½ tsp

Roasted white sesame 1 tbsp

Roasted whole almonds 3 tbsp

Method:

Heat ghee in a pan, add semolina and wheat flour to it. Roast the mixture till a golden colour is achieved.

Mix the sugar and water in a pan, and put it over low heat. Cook till single string sugar syrup is formed.

Mix the sugar syrup with the wheat flour mixture. Add the green cardamom powder.

Cook the mixture till it becomes a little dry. Add the roasted almond flakes and ground white sesames to the mixture and mix well.

Allow the mixture to cool. Divide the mixture into equal parts and shape it into rounds.

Cut the roasted almond into halves and place it over the pinnis and roll the pinnis gently in roasted white sesame.

South Indian Spiced Almond Pakora

Ingredients

whole almond (without skin) 1 cup

gram flour (besan) 2 tbsp

semolina (rava) 1 tbsp

refined oil (for frying)

Kashmiri red chilli powder ½ tsp

turmeric powder ¼ tsp

cumin powder ½ tsp

sea salt to taste

asafoetida a pinch

freshly chopped curry leaves 2 tsp

Water 2 tbsps.

chopped ginger 1 tsp

chopped green chilli ½ tsp

Method

Roast almonds in preheated oven at 180 degree Celsius for 4 minutes and cool it.

Take a large bowl, combine gram flour, semolina, roasted almonds, asafoetida, and cumin powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric powder, freshly chopped curry leaves, chopped ginger and chopped green chilli.

Sprinkle water and toss the almonds to coat.

Heat oil in deep bottom pan, slowly drop in almonds and fry to golden colour.

Drain out the excess oil. Cool it.

It can be eaten like a snack.

Almond Millet Mathi, Chilli Yoghurt Dip

Ingredients

Whole almond ½ cup

Pearl millet flour ½ cup

All-purpose flour ¼ cup

Almond flour ½ cup

Chopped onion 3 tbsp.

Chopped ginger 2 tbsp.

Chopped green chilli ½ tsp

Chopped fresh coriander 1 tbsp.

Mashed boiled potato ½ cup

Chaat masala 1 tsp

Salt as per taste

Dry roasted coriander seeds 1 tsp

Desi ghee for pan searing

For chilli yoghurt dip

Greek yoghurt 1 cup

Chopped deseeded green chilli (small) ¼ tsp

Chopped ginger ½ tsp

Chopped fresh coriander leaves ½ tsp

Crushed dry roasted cumin seed ½ tsp

Salt to taste

Method

Roast almond in preheated oven at 180 degree Celsius for 4 minutes and cut them in roughly once cooled.

For chili yoghurt dip : in a bowl, combine greek yoghurt, chopped ginger, chopped green chilli, and chopped fresh coriander leaves, and season the mix with salt and pepper.

In a mixing bowl; combine pearl millet flour, all purpose flour, almond flour, chopped ginger, chopped green chilli, chopped onion, grated boiled potato, roasted coriander seeds, salt, chaat masala, chopped fresh coriander leaves and roasted almond.

Make soft dough and keep aside for 30 minutes to rest.

Portion the dough in 15 gm and roll it in 3 inch diameter disk with 1 cm thickness. Cook these sheets on medium flame using ghee till golden colour

Serve along with chilli yogurt dip.

Almond and Amaranth Ladoos

Serves: 14 – 15 nos

Preparation time: 5 – 7 minutes

Cooking time: 10 – 12 minutes

Ingredients:

Popped amaranth seeds – 50 g

Jaggery melted – 50 ml

Almond slivers (unpeeled) – 30 g

Method:

Add popped amaranth seeds, almond slivers and melted jaggery in a bowl. Mix well. Make small firm balls from the mixture.