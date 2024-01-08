Home

Makar Sankranti 2024: Dive Into Date, Timing, And Significance Of The Auspicious Festival

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival that is celebrated across India. The harvest festival will be celebrated on January 15, 2024.

Makar Sankranti 2024: In the Hindu religion, Makar Sankranti is one of the biggest festivals that is celebrated all over India and other parts of South Asia. This festival usually falls in January after Lohri and this year, it will be celebrated on January 15. It marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makara on its celestial path. In India, people celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm and various traditional practices. This year, The auspicious timing of Makar Sankranti will start at 02:54 am IST. Let’s dive into more information related to this Hindu harvest festival.

Why Is Makar Sankranti Celebrated?

The harvest festival is dedicated to the sun god and marks Surya’s transit from Sagittarius to Capricorn. It is a time when farmers express gratitude for a good harvest and pray for a prosperous agricultural season ahead. This auspicious festival is celebrated by Hindus all over India. The festival of Makar Sankranti also marks the end of the winter season and this period is known as Uttarayan.

How is Makar Sankranti Celebrated Across India?

Makar Sankranti is celebrated with diverse cultural traditions across India that reflect the rich tapestry of the country. In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the day is observed as Khichdi Parv, people celebrate this day with holy dips in a sacred river and the consumption of khichdi. The western state of Gujarat hosts the International Kite Festival, where the sky becomes a canvas for vibrant kites of various shapes and sizes. Maharashtra embraces the festival with the exchange of sweets. In the southern state of Tamil Nadu, Pongal, a dish made from freshly harvested rice, symbolizes the essence of the harvest season. This festival is a time for family gatherings, expressions of gratitude for a bountiful harvest, and the end of the winter season. The festival of Makar Sankranti is known by various names based on the region where it is celebrated, reflecting the cultural traditions of the country. It is known as Maghi by Sikhs and Hindus in North India. Makara Sankranti or Poush Sôngkrānti in Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, and Telangana. The harvest festival is known as Sukarat in central India, Magh Bihu in Assamese, and Pongal in Tamil Nadu.

