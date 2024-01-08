By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Makar Sankranti 2024: Dive Into Date, Timing, And Significance Of The Auspicious Festival
Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival that is celebrated across India. The harvest festival will be celebrated on January 15, 2024.
Makar Sankranti 2024: In the Hindu religion, Makar Sankranti is one of the biggest festivals that is celebrated all over India and other parts of South Asia. This festival usually falls in January after Lohri and this year, it will be celebrated on January 15. It marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makara on its celestial path. In India, people celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm and various traditional practices. This year, The auspicious timing of Makar Sankranti will start at 02:54 am IST. Let’s dive into more information related to this Hindu harvest festival.
Why Is Makar Sankranti Celebrated?
The harvest festival is dedicated to the sun god and marks Surya’s transit from Sagittarius to Capricorn. It is a time when farmers express gratitude for a good harvest and pray for a prosperous agricultural season ahead. This auspicious festival is celebrated by Hindus all over India. The festival of Makar Sankranti also marks the end of the winter season and this period is known as Uttarayan.
How is Makar Sankranti Celebrated Across India?
