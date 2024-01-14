Makar Sankranti 2024: What Makes Til And Gud a Delightful Sankranti Staple? 5 Things to Know

Home

Like every other festival, Makar Sankranti is also incomplete with its traditional delicacies. Til (sesame seeds) and gud (jaggery) are the essential festive ingredients enjoyed during the auspicious occasion.

The vibrant festival of Makar Sankranti is just around the corner. It is a Hindu festival celebrated predominantly in India, marking the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn. It is celebrated every year on the 14th or 15th of January, depending on the Hindu solar calendar. The festival symbolises the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of the longer days. As the sun starts its northward journey, daylight increases, signifying warmth and the promise of spring.

Makar Sankranti celebrations coincide with many harvest festivals across the country during the same time with unique regional variations. Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, and Bhogali Bihu in Assam are all harvest festival that marks the significant shift in season. Like every other festival, Makar Sankranti is also incomplete with its traditional delicacies. Til (sesame seeds) and gud (jaggery) are the essential festive ingredients enjoyed during the occasion. They are also the most commonly consumed foods during the winter season.

Importance of Having Til And Gud During Makar Sankranti

The combo of Til and Gur comes from the Maharashtrian phase, Til, gud ghya ni god god bola’. This is a common expression used to greet family and guests in Marathi households during Sankranti celebrations. The expression means ‘Eat til and gur and speak sweet’. Til meaning sesame seeds symbolise fertility and prosperity. It means this traditional winter treat is not just a delight but also represents good fortune and abundance. Gud or jaggery, is naturally sweet and super nutritious. Beyond being a delectable treat, gud holds cultural importance, signifying the sweetness of life and relationships. According to religious beliefs, sesame seeds are said to be blessed by Lord Yama (God of death) and are hence referred to as the seeds of immortality. Also, the oil present in the sesame seeds keeps the body’s temperature warm during the winter. Jaggery, on the other hand, is rich in iron and vitamin C, which helps prevent respiratory disorders and throat problems.

Sankranti celebrations are truly incomplete without Til gud ladoo. They are common to have during the harvest season as they are healthy, nutritious and hold a Hindu cultural significance. So, this season, Enjoy this nutritious combo with your loved ones!

Here’s wishing all of you a happy Makar Sankranti in advance!

