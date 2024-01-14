Home

Makar Sankranti 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Images to Share With Your Loved Ones

Here are some best wishes and messages to share with your friends and family on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated in India. The day is dedicated to the sun God and is known by several names in different parts of the country such as Makara Sankranti, Maghi, and Uttarayan. The festival marks the transition of the Sun which changes from one zodiac sign to the other known as Makara. And the sun moves into the Capricorn zodiac, which is called Makara, hence the name ‘Makar Sankranti.’

The harvest festival usually falls on January 14 every year, but as per Drik Panchang, this year the festival will be celebrated on January 15, a day after Lohri festivities that will take place on January 14. To celebrate the auspicious day, India.com curated the best collection of greetings to share with your loved ones.

Sending lots of good wishes, greetings, and blessings on the occasion of harvest festival. Happy Makar Sankranti.

I wish you a life as sweet as the gur, and the warmth as til. Happy Makar Sankranti 2024.

May you fly high as the kites on Makar Sankranti. Greetings of harvest festival.

Wishing you the warmth of til and the sweetness of ladoo on this harvest festival. Happy Makar Sankranti 2024.

In these trying times, let the sun god usher in you the dawn of a brighter tomorrow. Happy Makar Sankranti.

With the first festival of the year, may the world become a better place for us to live and rejoice. Happy Makar Sankranti.

At the end of thick darkness, the sun god will be the soft amber glow of hope. Happy Makar Sankranti.

With a good harvest, comes great prosperity. Let this Makar Sankranti be the new dawn of all our lives

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, sending you lots of luck, good thoughts, and love.

Let your home always be filled with the glow and blessings of the sun god. Happy Makar Sankranti.

This Makar Sankranti, let’s pray to be with each other through thick and thin, bound by love and togetherness.

