Home

Lifestyle

Makar Sankranti 2026: Know date, timings, history, significance and why the festival matters

Makar Sankranti 2026: Know date, timings, history, significance and why the festival matters

Makar Sankranti marks the Sun’s journey into a new phase, bringing warmth, harvest celebrations and a powerful message of new beginnings.

Makar Sankranti is one of the few Indian festivals that follow the solar calendar, making its date almost constant every year. It marks a turning point in nature—the slow goodbye to winter and the welcoming of brighter, warmer days. Celebrated across India under different names like Pongal in the south, Magh Bihu in the east and Uttarayan in the west, this festival brings together faith, farming and festive joy.

Beyond the colourful kites and traditional sweets, Makar Sankranti holds deep spiritual and cultural meaning. It celebrates the first harvest of the year and reminds people to move from darkness towards light, both in nature and in life.

When is Makar Sankranti in 2026?

Makar Sankranti in 2026 will be observed on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Unlike many Hindu festivals that depend on the lunar cycle, this one is linked to the Sun’s movement, making it special and predictable.

What are the auspicious timings (Muhurat)?

As per Drik Panchang, the key timings for Makar Sankranti in 2026 are considered highly favourable for rituals, charity and holy baths.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sankranti Moment: 03:13 PM

Punya Kala: 03:13 PM to 06:18 PM

Maha Punya Kala: 03:13 PM to 05:04 PM

The Maha Punya Kala is believed to be the most auspicious period for bathing in holy rivers and donating food, clothes and essentials.

What is the story behind Makar Sankranti?

According to belief, Makar Sankranti marks the day when Lord Surya visits the house of his son, Shani Deva. Despite their differences, this meeting symbolises forgiveness, harmony and healing of relationships.

The festival also holds an important place in the Mahabharata. It is said that Bhishma Pitamah chose this sacred time to leave his mortal body, believing that departing during Uttarayan would help the soul attain salvation.

Why is Makar Sankranti considered so important?

Astronomically, the festival marks the Sun’s entry into Capricorn, beginning the six-month auspicious phase known as ‘Uttarayan’. Spiritually, it stands for stepping into light, hope and positivity.

From a farming point of view, it is a celebration of gratitude. Farmers thank the Earth and the Sun for a successful harvest and the promise of prosperity ahead.

How is Makar Sankranti celebrated in 2026?

The day begins with a holy dip in rivers like the Ganges and Yamuna, believed to cleanse past sins. People offer prayers to the Sun God and share Til-Gul, made of sesame seeds and jaggery, to spread sweetness and unity.

Homes fill with the aroma of freshly cooked food, including Khichdi, while the skies come alive with colourful kites, symbolising joy, freedom and the healing warmth of the Sun.

Why do we celebrate Makar Sankranti?

Makar Sankranti honours the life-giving power of the Sun and the rhythm of nature. It reminds us to welcome change, express gratitude and move forward with hope, together.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.