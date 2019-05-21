If you love wearing makeup, you know what a struggle it is to get through summer with all the sweat and the heat. Yashu Jain, Managing Director, Mattlook cosmetics shares tips on the things you must do while wearing makeup in summer to prevent smudging and other embarrassing makeup goof-ups.

Use an oil-free base

Oil-based makeup tends to block your pores. Instead, use an oil-free moisturizer and foundation base which will enable your skin to breathe freely.

Never skip sunscreen

Use sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher as a part of your daily skincare routine. You can put your makeup on your sunscreen without any problem. But even if your makeup products have SPF in them, use a sunscreen. Not just face, you also need to apply it on the other exposed parts of the body. Also, reapply sunscreen every 3-4 hours especially if you are out in the sun continuously.

Exfoliate regularly

Exfoliation prevents clogged pores, blackheads and whiteheads and makes your skin look clearer. Don’t use any which have fragrances and alcohol. For sensitive skin, explicators with micro-beads work best.

Use oil-free moisturisers

In summers, try sticking to oil-free or glycerin-based moisturizers as they are lighter on the skin. Thick, heavy creams should be used in winters.

Don’t skip cleaning your makeup products

Clean your makeup brushes regularly. Make sure that the mascara brush is not clogged. Throw away expired or very old makeup products.

Waterproof makeup products work well

Invest in a good quality waterproof makeup products. Get a waterproof mascara, waterproof liner and other products. This could be a good idea, especially in summers when you tend to sweat a lot.

Stick to light makeup

Skip the urge to slather your face with makeup. Go light on the makeup in this season. The humidity in the air can make your makeup crease and cake. Just use a tinted moisturizer and a concealer. When you use less products, there is less chance of clogging and smudging.