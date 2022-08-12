Skin care hacks: Cleansing the skin at night, before bedtime, is very important, to remove make-up, dirt, pollutants, oil and sweat deposits.Also Read - Anti-Ageing Diet: 6 Effective Foods That Will Keep You Young And Beautiful Forever

The best way to remove make-up is to use a cleansing cream or gel, for normal to dry skins. A cleanser softens and dissolves make-up, allowing easy removal. If you have an oily skin, use a face wash or light cleansing milk. Apply cleanser on the face with a light massage and wipe off with moist cotton wool. However, for the area around eyes and for lips, a cleansing gel would be suitable for all skin types, because the skin around the eyes and on lips is delicate and thin. Also Read - Rough And Dry Hands? 5 Home Remedies To Get The Baby Skin Back

The area around eyes should be wiped gently, without pulling or stretching the skin. Using your ring finger, apply cleansing gel and wipe off gently with moist cotton wool. Wipe in one direction only and not back and forth. To remove mascara from upper lashes, put cleanser on moist cotton wool and wrap it around your index finger. Brush the cotton wool through the lashes from underneath. To remove mascara from the lower lashes, use a cotton bud, which has a little cleanser on it. Also clean the corners of the eyes with a cotton bud. To remove lipstick, put cleanser on moist cotton wool and gently wipe in an inward direction, from the corners to the centre. Also Read - This Raksha Bandhan, Look Insta-Worthy With These Makeup Tips by Shahnaz Husain

Natural Cleansers

Normal to Dry Skin: Take half a cup of milk and add five drops of any vegetable oil (til, olive or sunflower oil). Put in a bottle and shake well. Apply on the skin using cotton wool and wipe off with moist cotton wool. Keep left-over mixture in the fridge for the next day.

For Oily and Combination Skin: To one-fourth teaspoon lemon juice, add one teaspoon each of cucumber juice and cool milk. Apply on the face and wash it off with plain water after 15 minutes.