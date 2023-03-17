Home

Making Summer Travel Plans? Add These Places For Luxurious Experience

So, are you looking for taking the much needed break? Here are few places to have a relaxing vacation with your travel gang.

Travelling is one of the best ways to rejuvenate. A much needed break from the mundane lifestyle, going to the hills, beaches, jungles etc helps to unwind from the chaotic hustle from the city life. While some people enjoy a tinge of adventure during travel, some just like to chillax. This pandemic has brought new travel trends like staycations, workcations and the concept of revenge travel. And since most of the restrictions have been uplifted, tourism is once again gaining traction like before.

Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort

Nestled in the serene foothills of the Himalayas, Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort is a luxurious retreat just five hours away from Delhi. This exquisite hotel offers blend of modern luxury and traditional Indian hospitality. With a range of activities such as yoga, meditation, and nature walks, the resort offers the perfect escape for those seeking relaxation, adventure, and culture.

Antara Cruises along the Hooghly

Embark on an opulent voyage with Antara Cruises down the Hooghly to discover a unique blend of colonial and traditional heritage. Indulge in luxury aboard the Antara Ganges Voyager I & II, the most exquisite ships in the region. These intimate and eco-friendly vessels feature exquisitely decorated all-suite rooms, complete with expansive spaces, large wall-to-ceiling French windows, modern amenities, and an onboard spa.

Guided explorations throughout the journey will showcase the diverse cultural offerings of the region, including the French colony of Chandannagar, traditional Bengali architecture in Bansberia, Portuguese Bandel, the erstwhile Danish port of Serampore, as well as Vivekananda’s Belur Math.

Fazlani Nature’s Nest

Fazlani Nature’s Nest is a luxury Wellness Retreat located near Lonavala, nestled in the serene Sahyadri Mountains amidst lush greenery. Fazlani Nature’s Nest’s stunning natural surroundings provide a perfect backdrop for women to focus on themselves and indulge in self-care. With their farm-to-table dining concept, the retreat takes pride in sourcing fresh, organic produce from their farm to create delicious and healthy meals for guests.

Saj By The Lake, Malshej

Discover the serenity of Malshej as you take a road-trip to Saj By the Lake, Known for its elevated views overlooking the valleys in Malshej Ghat off the Ahmednagar-Kalyan Plenty of activities to enjoy from and bond with one another, Saj By The Lake offers an experience of trekking and cycling by the ghats as you discover this hidden gem of a town.

