Yoga has numerous health benefits, it not only improves the body’s overall flexibility, but it also helps in fighting various lifestyle-related diseases. For actor Malaika Arora, yoga is a way of life. She practices it every day to stay in shape. The 48-year-old actor often posts snippets of her workout session on Instagram to motivate her fans and followers. In her latest post, she can be seen perfecting the headstand and nailing a difficult headstand variation with her trainer.Also Read - Malaika Arora Steals the Spotlight in a Sheer Embellished Dress, Flaunts Her Toned Legs at Farhan- Shibani's Wedding Bash

In an Instagram video by Diva Yoga (Malaika’s yoga studio), the actor can be seen acing headstand straddle variations or the Sirsasana with leg splits. “Headstand and Splits🤸‍♀️” (sic), Diva yoga captioned the post. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Wedding Bash: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora Look Stunning In Black | See Pics

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA YOGA (@thedivayoga)

Also Read - Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora go on a Cozy Dinner Date on Valentine's Day - See Viral Pics

The actor demonstrates her next-level core strength in this video as she does a perfectly flawless headstand. In the video, Malaika can be seen in a lemon and yellow colour racerback sports bra with matching colour shorts. She tied her hair in a fuss-free bun.

What are the benefits of a headstand?

If you wish to ace a headstand, then you must try to be consistent as it is an advanced yoga posture. Headstand or sirahsana helps in relieving stress, increasing focus, improving blood flow, strengthening shoulders and arms, improves digestion.

How to do a headstand?

Sirshasana (Headstand)

Formation of the posture