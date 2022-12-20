Malaika Arora’s Core Workout Session With Dumbbells is Here To Give You Some Midweek Motivation – WATCH

Malaika Arora can do it all, from an intense routine with a variety of complicated asanas. Recently, Malaika was seen performing Warrior II pose along with dumbbells. Check out many benefits of this yoga pose.

Malaika Arora's Core Workout Session With Dumbells is Here To Give You Some Midweek Motivation - WATCH

One of the fittest and glamours divas of Bollywood, Malaika Arora is a fitness freak and often shells out fitness goals among her followers. The actor always sheds importance of yoga for health and fitness. In multiple interviews, Malaika opened up about she strictly believes in power of yoga and how it helps in healing the body and mind. The diva keeps on sharing yoga inspirations for her fans on social media on daily basis.

Malaika Arora can do it all, from an intense routine with a variety of complicated asanas. A day ago, Diva Yoga’s official Instagram account shared a short video compilation of Malaika working out with her yoga squad. In the video, The actor can be seen performing the Warrior II pose aka Virabhadrasana II pose, with two dumbbells in each hand. Malaika can be seen wearing white sports bra and printed shorts. The diva kept her tresses in a loose bun as she was working out with full intensity. The caption on the video says ‘ Hey Divas, where’s your squad at? Working out with my diva squad is especially fun when we challenge ourselves and take up high-intensity workouts. Sculpts are the perfect props to add strength training to your yoga practice. So what are you waiting for, get your squad and workout at Diva yoga! To know how, visit link in bio.’

Check Out This Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA YOGA (@thedivayoga)

Benefits of Warrior II or Virabhadrasana II

Warrior II pose can help you develop an inner sense of strength and power. Regular practice of this posture will improve your ability to face daily challenges with ease and grace. Here are few benefits of Warrior II or Virabhadrasana II pose thst you should know:

Stretches your hips and shoulders.

It expands your chest and lungs

Recharges tired limbs

It stimulates the abdominal organs

Balance and stability are developed

Improves circulation and breathing

What do you think of Malaika Arora’s intense workout session? Let’s us know