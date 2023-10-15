Home

Malaika Arora Ditches Extravagant Runway Styles For an Oversized Bustier Pantsuit at LFW 2023- HOT PICS

Malaika Arora dropped heavy lehengas, gowns and dresses to walk in an oversized pantsuit with cleavage bustier at Lakme Fashion Week 2023- See pics and videos!

One of the most prestigious fashion shows the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI is underway. Celebs have aced on the ramps putting their best fashion foot forward. But how can we miss this massive fashion event without the presence of Malaika Arora? The actress rocked on the runway seamlessly putting her bossy lady look. Malaika closed the show for designer Shweta Kapur in a beige pinstriped power suit. Scroll down to read the details of her ensemble.

For the show, Malaika kept it minimal but classy in a sexy boss lady look. She chose a chic top that featured a strapless design and a plunging neckline. The top was paired with an oversized blazer and matching flared trousers to dial up the style quotient. She effortlessly rocked the casual style with ease and grace, making fashion enthusiasts scurry to take notes. Complementing the look with a golden neckpiece and pointed heels, she kept it minimal with black winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, sharp contour, beaming highlighter and darkened eyebrows. Her open-long tresses added an extra layer of grace to her overall look.

Malaika Arora Keeps it Chic in an Oversized Pantsuit at LFW 2023

When Malaika Arora decides to go formal, believe it or not, it’s all about the boss babe vibes and nothing else. She truly has a knack for catching everyone’s eyes with her flawless style.

Your thoughts on her look?

