B-town actor and fitness enthusiast, Malaika Arora has introduced her fans to another yoga asana. In her recent Instagram post, she shared a picture of herself practicing Bhujangasana. The diva was looking stunning in a yoga outfit. Her toned body and curvaceous silhouette were visible in the picture. The 47-year-old Malaika also mentioned the benefits of Bhujangasana and the step-by-step ways to do it right in the caption.

Malaika wrote, "It feels incredible to strike a pose and make a move every Monday. A new week and another opportunity to keep up with our fitness goals! So let's get on the mat and begin." She further wrote, "This week's pose is Bhujangasana(Cobra Pose). The pose is useful for respiratory disorders such as Asthma and aids in the toning of abdominal muscles improving flexibility.

How to do Bhujangasana or The Cobra Pose?

Malaika Arora swears by yoga and a healthy diet to stay fit. She never compromises her health and follows her fitness routine religiously. Every week, she talks about a new yoga asana that can keep you healthy. This week, she talks about how to perform Bhujangasana. Let’s know the steps.

-“Lie down flat on your stomach.

-Rest the palms by the side of your chest, arms close to your body, elbows pointing outward.

-Inhale and raise your forehead, neck and shoulders.

-Raise your trunk using the strength of your arms. Look upward breathing normally.

-Make sure that your stomach is pressed on the floor.

-Hold the pose for 5 seconds.

-Slowly lie back flat on your stomach. Turn your head to one side and rest your arms by the side of your body.”

Benefits of Bhujangasana

A part of Suryanamaskar, Bhujangasana reflects the posture of a Cobra and that is why it is also known as the Cobra Pose. It is good for strengthening your spine and toning your buttocks. Bhujangasana is an effective arsenal against stress and fatigue. It is therapeutic for asthma patients and good for the health of those either at risk of a cardiovascular condition or is suffering from one. If you have some sexual problem, you can perform the Cobra pose to improve your reproductive system. The yoga asana is known to rectify an irregular menstrual cycle and increase blood circulation in the body.