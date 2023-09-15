Home

Malaika Arora Exudes Royalty in Exquisite Silver Lehenga With Deep-Neck Choli And Dupatta- See Stunning PICS

Last night, Malaika Arora stunned as showstopper in a resplendent silver lehenga. The actress graced the ramp with her royal avatar and made fans head-over-heels in love.

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actress has her own way of making style statements whenever and wherever she goes. Whether it’s glamorous or casual, she knows how to serve fashion goals at her every appearance. Well, last night, Malaika was the showstopper for renowned fashion designer, Aslam Khan Coutoure. The diva turned heads as she walked in a resplendent silver lehenga. She also uploaded the pictures from the event on her Instagram and left fans swooning. Take a look!

On Thursday, Malaika gave her fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded pictures of her from the fashion show and captioned it “I was extremely happy to be associated with Wedding Diaries by Hilton at DoubleTree by Hilton Agra, powered by Oroh Shoes and AP Jewellery.” She tagged the rest of her team in the above caption.

While talking about her look, the actress was seen adorning a mesmerizing silver lehenga featuring sequin embroidery all over. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Dev, she teamed her flared lehenga skirt with deep-neck choli and net dupatta. She accessorised her traditional couture with a

stunning multi-layered diamond neckpiece and silver bangles on the wrist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Her makeup artist Simone C did an outstanding job by giving a soft makeup look. She opted for shimmery eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, heavy mascara on lashes, contoured cheeks, black kohled eyes and nude lip shade. Hairstylist Madhav Trehan styled her hair into soft curls with middle partition, perfectly complementing her bridal avatar.

In no time, fans went ablaze with her ramp couture. They expressed their reactions in the comment section. One of the users commented ‘Seeing you like this for the first time, you look stunning’, another fan wrote ‘Stunner as always’. While few dropped heart and fire emoticons to complement her look.

