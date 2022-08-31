Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is all fit and fabulous at 48! She never fails to catch eyeballs with her amazing looks. Malaika’s gym pics and videos are often a topic for discussion among fitness enthusiasts, especially women. The sexy diva, on Tuesday, shared a mirror selfie on social media in which she is seen flaunting her stretch marks. In the picture, the hottest Bollywood diva looked gorgeous as she struck a stylish pose while taking a mirror selfie. Malaika Arora was seen wearing a black corset top that she teamed up with grey joggers.Also Read - Ladkewale Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Mira Rajput Attend Kunal Rawal's Mehendi Function in Yellow - See Viral Pics

Malaika Arora opted for light dewy makeup and wore a sleek ponytail to raise the chic quotient of her outfit. Many people called her ‘old’ after seeing the stretch marks while others defended her and called the visible stretch marks ‘her style inspo’. Also Read - Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Groove on 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in a Steamy Dance Video at Kunal Rawal's Pre-Wedding Bash - WATCH

MALAIKA ARORA IS A STYLE INSPO!

Talking about Malaika, she is very active on social media and gives fans a glimpse of her daily routine regularly. Recently, power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor grooved to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic track Chaiyya Chaiyya video had gone viral. The couple slayed the dance floor with their energetic moves at designer Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding bash. Also Read - Launch Of Ahikoza In India: Malaika Arora Steals The Limelight, Know Who Was Best And Worst Dressed - Watch

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public.