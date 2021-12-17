Malaika Arora is known for chic fashion choices. She never misses an opportunity to showcase her quintessential fashion side. Malaika is a fitness enthusiast and never misses her yoga day. The Bollywood diva recently wore a red strappy fringe dress and the internet is taken aback by this hotness. Gracing the Christmas month, Malaika wore a perfect Christmas ensemble.Also Read - Malaika Arora And Ex-husband Arbaaz Khan Spotted Together at Airport to Receive Son Arhaan

Taking it to Instagram, Maneka Harisinghani, stylist of Malaika, uploaded a series of sensuous pictures of hers. For the photoshoot, she wore a red maxi dress with thin straps and a plunging V-neckline. Her ensemble was a show-stealer worthy. For accessories, she chose a pair of silver heels that complimented her ensemble a lot. Also Read - Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal Wedding: From Salman to Kareena, List of Celebrities Who Haven't Been Invited to VicKat’s D-Day

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. The ensemble belongs to the international luxury fashion brand, Maison d’AngleAnn. The brand produces designs that are contemporary, timelessly elegant, and sought after world wide. The price of the attire is 800 USD and approximately Rs 60,891.

For hair, she chose a soft curly hairstyle. This added glam to her already glamourous outfit. For makeup, she chose glossy brown lipstick, highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, brown eyeshadow, and black eyeliner.

On the work front, she will be seen wearing this sultry ensemble in the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer 2, a television dance reality show.