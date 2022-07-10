Last night, actor Malaika Arora attended an event in Mumbai and looked like a million bucks in her white desi look. The diva can carry any look whether its ethnic wear or casual, she surely knows how to turn heads in a party or any award function. This time Malaika wore a traditional ensemble, showing her fans why she is always the best-dressed celebrity in the room.Also Read - Malaika Arora's 6 Days Workout Routine Proofs 'Gymmers Can Be Yogis', Inspires With Her Svelte Curves- WATCH Video

Malaika Arora was seen wearing white sheer saree with embellished ends. The drape is made of a see-through zari cloth that is adorned with intricate diamantes in abstract patterns. A floor-grazing pallu with tassel embellishments on the border gracefully letting it fall from her shoulder. Malaika’s traditional look was completed with a strappy bralette-style blouse that added a touch of sophisticated elegance. The blouse featured a plunging U-neckline that shows off her décolletage, spaghetti straps and sequined embellishments. Also Read - After Malaika-Arjun, Shilpa Shetty And Husband Raj Kundra Paint Paris Red With Their Mushy Romance

For Glam picks, Malaika went with Shimmery smokey eye shadow, heavy mascara on lashes, sleek eyeliner, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, blushed cheeks and mauve lip shade. She completed the look with statement ear studs, a ring that matched her saree, and an exquisite silver clutch. For hairdo, Malaika choose a sleek low bun with loose strands that matched with her look beautifully. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia Turn Heads With Their Glam Look At Miss India 2022 Event- See Red Carpet Pics

A look at Malaika Arora’s Ravishing Traditional Attire:

Malaika Arora went to an event in Mumbai with her yoga partner Sarvesh Shashi. The paparazzi photographed the duo as they left Malaika’s house. Sarvesh Shashi also share some pictures of Malaika’s exquisite look on Instagram.

Fan’s Reactions

Fans were in an awe as soon as Malaika’s pictures went viral on social media. Fires and emojis started flooding in the comment section. One fan wrote ‘Woah, what a look’. They not just drooled over her outfit but also called her looking younger then her age ‘You look 21’, ‘Can’t beleive you are 48’.

What do you think of Malaika Arora’s ensemble? Tell us in the comments below