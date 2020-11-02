Bollywood’s love affair with designer Manish Malhotra and his love for sequin sarees is known to everyone. Malaika Arora for her latest appearance as a co-judge in a dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer, she opted for a Ginger Bronze Sequin Saree from designer Manish Malhotra’s latest collection-Ruhaaniyat. Malaika looked dazzling in this sequin number from MM. Slaying with her looks and ‘thumka’s,” Malaika gave us a serious Desi Girl vibe to us. Also Read - 4 Reasons to Replace Table Sugar With This Shrub During Coming Festive Season

Stunner Malaika looked breathtaking in the six yards of sheer elegance. The drape featured intricate handwoven sequin work and Malaika paired it with a pastel blouse. The actor accessorized her look with gorgeous diamond stud earrings and a statement ring. For the makeup, Malaika went for a smokey eye look, red lips and added a ton of hotness quotient. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Here Are Top 5 Memorable Fashion Moments of This Evergreen Style Icon

Malaika outfit is also a perfect pick for the festive and wedding season. Manish Malhotra’s sequin saree has found its way to every celebrity wardrobe. From Karisma Kapoor stunning black sequin saree to Kareena’s peach sequin saree, love for sequin drape is a known thing. In fact, Janhvi Kapoor too sported a lilac coloured sequin saree for an event. Have a look:

View this post on Instagram Still fighting jet lag tbh….✨ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Dec 8, 2019 at 12:56am PST



What are your thoughts on Malaika’s bling drape? Yay or nay?