Malaika Arora is a stunner who can slay in any outfit. The diva looks extremely sexy and leaves her fans drooling over her pictures. She is known for her style and fashion choices. The 45-old-actor recently opted for a mini dress and left us swooning. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Wishes Her 'Fool' Malaika Arora on 47th Birthday With a Lovely Photo

Malaika Arora wore a sexy black and white dress by designer Toni Maticevski for one of the episodes of the reality TV show India’s Best Dancer where she judges the contestants. Malaika looked drop-dead gorgeous in this curve defining monochrome outfit that features a long sleeve leather bodice. The black jersey top has a key-hole cutaway at the center and a high turtle neck. It is fitted to the waistline. She paired this top with a black and white mini skirt that features a bow.

Can you guess the price of the dress donned by Malaika Arora? Well, it is Rs 84,336. You don’t believe us? Take a look for yourself.

Malaika Arora styled her overall perfect date night look with black pumps, a pair of earrings, and statement bracelets in one hand. For adding some glamour to her look, she opted for shimmery eyeshadow, dewy makeup, beaming highlighter, nude lipstick, and mascara-laden lashes. Also, she left her hair open in a side parting.

Let us know if Malaika Arora managed to impress you with her drool-worthy look?