For losing weight and staying healthy, exercise is really important. It helps in calming your mind and allowing you to find inner peace and serenity. In a throwback video of Malaika Arora's, she was seen exercising with her other gym friends with full dedication and enthusiasm. Currently, Malaika is recovering from an accident. In the throwback video, you can also spot Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Kubbra Sait and Nidhi Singh.

Sarvesh Shashi, Malaika Arora's trainer and yoga partner, posted her video on his Instagram. The caption read," #flashbackfriday with these wonderful yoginis. Have a lovely weekend, everybody." In the video, you can see Malaika and other celebs performing Skandasana or the Side Lunge Pose.

In the video, Malaika wore a grey sports bra that matched with shorts. She other yoginis performed the Side Lunge Pose by standing upright with a straight spine and parted legs. Then, with hands joined, they moved their bodies to one side, folding one leg at the knew while stretching the other.

Janhvi Kapoor also commented on the post. The comment read, “Why don’t you make me do this”

What Are The Benefits of Side Lunges or Skandasana?

It helps in stretching the hamstrings and hip adductors. It also helps in building core strength, improving balance and increasing flexibility. This asana helps in toning and shaping the outer thighs, burns fat, boosts strong back, quadriceps muscles and strengthen the glutes.