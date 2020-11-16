Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora follows her yoga and fitness routine religiously. Even festivities cannot tempt her enough to ditch performing yoga poses. The B-town diva recently posted a picture of herself doing Chair Pose, also known as Utkatasana. The actor captioned the post, “Wishing all a Happy Diwali! Along with the celebrations and festive fun, let’s get going with our Monday ritual, #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek with a renewed hope and a firm resilience. Today’s asana is Utkatasana (sic).” Also Read - Malaika Arora Looks Radiant in Manish Malhotra’s Ginger Bronze Sequin Saree, Yay or Nay?

Look at her post for yourself below: Also Read - Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot in Rs 84k Mini Dress, See PICS

How to Perform Utkatasana

Malaika Arora guided her fans on how to do Chair Pose. Here are the steps to follow:

1. Stand straight with your feet together and arms by your side.

2. Take a deep breath and raise your arms straight up and take namaskar mudra in front of your Chest.

3.Now exhale and bend your knees.

4.Straighten your back and push your tailbone to the ground to get into the final position.

5. Try to stay in this pose for 15-20 seconds. While inhaling, come back to the first position.

Health Benefits of Utkatasana

Performing Utkatasana daily can strengthen your ankles, spine, thighs, and calves. It reduces flat feet and stretches your shoulders and chest. Moreover, this yoga asana can increase the flow of oxygen in your body by stimulating the circulatory system. It can help in weight loss too by giving a boost to your metabolism. Doing Chair Pose regularly can help you build endurance and stamina.