Home

Lifestyle

Malaika Arora Proves She Can Never Go Wrong With Black in Cascading High-Slit Gown- HOT PICS

Malaika Arora Proves She Can Never Go Wrong With Black in Cascading High-Slit Gown- HOT PICS

Malaika Arora serves high dose of hotness in sexy black off-shoulder gown as she attended an event in the city last night.

Malaika Arora Proves She Can Never Go Wrong With Black in Cascading High-Slit Gown- HOT PICS

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The diva never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense and stunning looks. Recently, Malaika slipped into a black-coloured floor sweeping gown and dropped sizzling pictures on Instagram. One can never go wrong with black and Malaika has actually proved this with her wise choice of silhouette.

Malaika Arora serves high dose of glamour in a cascading off-shoulder black gown featuring thigh-high slit. The outfit is from the shelves of the designer label Gaby Charbachy. The actress wore the ensemble to attend the beauty pageant event in the capital. The outfit features a strapless asymmetric neckline, fitted bust, a cascading skirt with thigh-high slit and a floor-sweeping long train.

You may like to read

To complete the look, Malaika ditched the accessories and went with golden high heels. For glam picks, the diva chose winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, subtle eyeshadow and glossy lips. For hairdo, Malaika opted for a sleek side-parted open hairdo that complemented her look perfectly.

Malaika Arora’s Sexy Black Thigh-High Slit Gown Will Make You Stunned Right Way!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani)

Fans Reactions

Malaika Arora garnered compliments from her fans online as soon as the photographs of her got viral. A fan commented ‘You always look hot and how’, another wrote ‘Queen looking gorgeous in black’ ‘Beauty in Black with black heart and heart eye emoji. A few other posted fire and hearts emoticons in the comment section.

What do you guys think of Malaika Arora’s Sizzling Photoshoot? Tell us in The Comments Below

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.