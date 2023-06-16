By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Malaika Arora Proves She Can Never Go Wrong With Black in Cascading High-Slit Gown- HOT PICS
Malaika Arora serves high dose of hotness in sexy black off-shoulder gown as she attended an event in the city last night.
Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The diva never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense and stunning looks. Recently, Malaika slipped into a black-coloured floor sweeping gown and dropped sizzling pictures on Instagram. One can never go wrong with black and Malaika has actually proved this with her wise choice of silhouette.
Also Read:
- Arjun Kapoor Says 'Check With us' as he Comments on Media Going Bonkers With Malaika Arora's Pregnancy Rumours
- Arjun Kapoor Shares a Note After Malaika Arora Gets Trolled For Posting His Almost Nude Photo Online
- Malaika Arora Looks Mesmerizing In a Floral One Shoulder Top, Her Pink Handbag Looks Absolutely Cute - Watch Video
Malaika Arora serves high dose of glamour in a cascading off-shoulder black gown featuring thigh-high slit. The outfit is from the shelves of the designer label Gaby Charbachy. The actress wore the ensemble to attend the beauty pageant event in the capital. The outfit features a strapless asymmetric neckline, fitted bust, a cascading skirt with thigh-high slit and a floor-sweeping long train.
You may like to read
To complete the look, Malaika ditched the accessories and went with golden high heels. For glam picks, the diva chose winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, subtle eyeshadow and glossy lips. For hairdo, Malaika opted for a sleek side-parted open hairdo that complemented her look perfectly.
Malaika Arora’s Sexy Black Thigh-High Slit Gown Will Make You Stunned Right Way!
View this post on Instagram
Fans Reactions
Malaika Arora garnered compliments from her fans online as soon as the photographs of her got viral. A fan commented ‘You always look hot and how’, another wrote ‘Queen looking gorgeous in black’ ‘Beauty in Black with black heart and heart eye emoji. A few other posted fire and hearts emoticons in the comment section.
What do you guys think of Malaika Arora’s Sizzling Photoshoot? Tell us in The Comments Below
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.