Malaika Arora’s Hot Pics From Indian Couture Week: It’s no secret that Bollywood actress and dancer Malaika Arora has wowed the world with her diverse talents and inspired millions of people all over the globe. And just when we thought she’d accomplished everything, she set the internet on fire with her hot and sizzling pictures in a black sheer see-through dress with thigh-high slit and deep-v plunging neckline. On Day 4 of the Indian Couture Week, Malaika Arora turned muse for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. She looked like a Goddess in a dark-green black-hued embellished dress. There is no doubt that Malaika looked flawless with nude, dewy make-up with bold eyes. Malaika owned the ramp as the showstopper.Also Read - Shahid-Mira, Malaika-Arjun, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday,Aryan Khan And Others Attend Star-Studded Party For Russo Brothers

Also Read - Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Twin In Shades Of Purple At Russo Brothers Bash- See Pics & Videos

For Indian Couture Week, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s collection was built for the global Indian. The collection saw dramatic fabrics meet precise techniques in patterns defined by Fibonacci’s irrational numbers to birth perfectly crafted garments of exquisite grace. Every pattern in this collection is uniform, built by clear lines and divisions. The collection presents a world that is perfect, returned from the brink of chaos. Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Perfectly Imitates Malaika Arora's Weird Walking Style, Internet Loves It | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Affair (@wedding_affair)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora FC (@malaikaarora_lover)

A look at Malaika Arora’s bold and sexy pictures from the Indian Couture Week

Indian Couture Week will close on Sunday with designer Anamika Khanna presenting her latest collection. Earlier in the day, Aditi Rao Hydari walked for Anju Modi. On Thursday evening, designers Dolly J and Suneet Verma will be showcasing their couture pieces. This is the first time in two years that a physical event is being held for Indian Couture Week. Prior to this, the fashion week took place online, owing to COVID-19.