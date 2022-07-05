Fitness diva, Malaika Arora never misses a chance to inspire her fans with workout videos and yoga sessions. She surely keeps her healthy lifestyle the utmost priority and makes sure to never miss her daily workout. While the actress is known to prefer yoga for her healthy lifestyle, she also incorporates core and strength workouts into her routine. Malaika recently proved this by posting a video of her weekly workout routine.Also Read - After Malaika-Arjun, Shilpa Shetty And Husband Raj Kundra Paint Paris Red With Their Mushy Romance

On Monday, Malaika Arora posted a latest video on breaking the myth that gym freaks can't be yogis. The actress did so by dropping her weekly fitness routine, doing it both with accurate way and style. Malika's video actually proved that yoga and gym both can be balanced and one shouldn't stop themselves from doing it.

Take a look at Malaika Arora Latest Workout Video:

‘This is what my week looks like,’ says the video’s opening line. It shows Malaika juggling her gym and yoga routine like a pro. While Malaika practices yoga on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, she goes to the gym for strength training on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The diva captioned her video, “Who says gymmers can’t be yogis? I believe in yoga and gym balance. To move you don’t need to restrict yourself to one kind of exercise.”

Well, Fans couldn’t keep calm after Malika posted this different yet innovative video on social media. One fan wrote’ Woah, Amazing’, while some called her their fitness role model ‘My inspiration, fitness queen’ and some just loved what she posted ‘Amazing’.

What are your thoughts on Malaika’s latest video? Inspired much