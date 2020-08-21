When it comes to skincare, Malaika Arora is one of the B-town celebrities who love sharing her beauty mantras. She keeps on putting videos on her Instagram handle about the natural ingredients that she uses to make her skin glow. Also Read - THIS is What Malaika Arora Uses to Look Young And Beautiful

Recently, Malaika shared the recipe of a homemade scrub that is rich in antioxidants and can help you get a flawless skin. She talked about coffee scrub in the video. Malaika wrote in the caption, " Who said coffee is always bad for your health. Here's a tip to turn that villain into a hero. Body scrub: Mix the leftover coffee ground with Some brown sugar and coconut oil. It serves as an easy, instant and aromatic home scrub. The caffeine in the coffee has potent antioxidants that help protect skin from sun damage and helps promote overall skin health #MalaikasTrickOrTip #OrganicBodyScrub#DIYBodyScrub"

Watch out the video for yourself.



Though coffee is consumed and used by a significant number of people, it is not believed to be a healthy ingredient for your skin or body. If you also have such misconceptions, read further to know some of the benefits of coffee.

Reduces Appearance of cellulite



Coffee contains caffeine that is associated with a reduction in cellulite. It works by dilating blood vessels beneath the skin and improving the overall flow of blood.

Has Anti-Ageing Properties



Applying coffee on your skin topically can help you partially get rid of fine lines, sun spots, redness etc., says a study published in the International Journal of Dermatology.

Reduces Inflammation



Coffee contains chlorogenic acid and melanoidins, that are known to have anti-inflammatory benefits. They reduce the hyperpigmentation that is linked to inflammation.