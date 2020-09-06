Actor-model Malaika Arora has been a trendsetter when it comes to fashion and fitness. She is one of the most popular and followed celebrities on social media. From strutting the runway to the gym looks and her no-makeup looks, she rarely goes wrong. The 46 -year-old actor set the internet ablaze with her latest Instagram post. The actor shared a picture of herself wearing a dark purple sparkly saree-gown by designer Gaurav Gupta. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor Gets Coronavirus, Says He's Asymptomatic And Home Quarantined

Malaika pulled off the look with a one-shoulder blouse, an open hairdo, and a lot of swag. She donned a statement emerald neckpiece and applied minimum makeup to let her outfit do the entire talking. Actor’s stylist Maneka Harisinghani posted Malaika’s pictures announcing designer Gaurav Gupta’s digital debut. Also Read - Malaika Arora's Tips And Tricks to Naturally Keep Acne at Bay

Fan, admirers, and celebrities appreciated Malaika’s look and congratulated Gaurav for his digital debut. The actor has been performing her judge duties for Sony TV show India’s Best Dancer along with choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. A crew member on the sets was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 landing the show in trouble. More update on that is yet to be out.

Meanwhile, Malaika’s sense of fashion is always on point and she loves to experiment with her looks. Be it a slip dress, bodycon dress, or a midi dress, she never shies away from trying new things. She was recently appreciated for her no-makeup selfie on her Instagram. “Is the weekend here ??? Kinda lost track,” she wrote in the caption of her post. Check out that post here:

View this post on Instagram Is the weekend here ??? Kinda lost track A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Sep 3, 2020 at 12:57am PDT

Malaika has been quarantining along with son Arhaan and dog Casper. She has been actively motivating her followers on social media about a healthy lifestyle. She is a fitness enthusiast herself and keeps posting pictures while practising Yoga at home. The actor also shares the DIY skincare routine which helps in fixing skin related problems. She had recently posted a home remedy to control acne breakouts. In the video, Malaika talked about the terrific trio that can help cope with your day to day breakouts. She shared a simple home remedy that includes three easily available kitchen ingredients that are cinnamon powder, honey, and lime juice.

On the other hand, the actor’s beau Arjun Kapoor has announced that he has been tested positive for the coronavirus. We wish him a speedy recovery!