Malaika Arora at BTFW: Malaika Arora made a splash entry at Bombay Times Fashion Week with her gorgeous appearance as a showstopper at designer Asra Syed’s stunning fashion display on the day one of the fashion show. The diva stole the show as she slayed on the ramp in a rusty crimson lehenga from world of Asra. She dazzled the halter neck blouse and lehenga with exquisite embroidery, which was highlighted by golden gotapatti and sequence. With separate puff sleeves and a bralette, the choli resembled a Victorian blouse. The actor went for a sleek ponytail to complete her look. She went for a bright, gleaming look with smokey eyes and light-brown lipshade for her makeup.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Does Push-Ups Wearing Heavy Wedding Lehenga, Sets Major Fitness Goals | Watch

A look at Malaika Arora’s shimmery look at the ramp walk:

Asra Syed is a well-renewed Mumbai-based fashion designer. In 2018, she established her own fashion label ‘ASRA’. With her incredible ideas and innovative looks, the designer has been acing the fashion and styling business then. ‘Chashni,’ Asra’s current collection, is named after an Indian sweet. The collection is similar to ‘Chashni’ in that she has endeavored to showcase a lovely spectrum of gender neutral needlework that has been perfectly merged with the silhouettes. Also Read - Malaika Arora Performs Skandasana With Yoginis, Janhvi Kapoor Says,’ Why Don't You Make me do This’ | Watch Video

One of the fittest Bollywood actors Malaika was seen on the ramp at her very best post-accident recovery. She proved that she is a queen in every which way and her style statement has yet again impressed the audiences. Fans flooded the comment section with immense love for Malaika Arora’s look for Bombay Times Fashion week. One of her fans wrote, “She is always stylish”. Another user wrote, “The queen slaying as always”. Not only did her fans drool over her sparkly style but looks like her fans were missing her and our happy to see her back. Also Read - Malaika Arora Discharged From Hospital, Sister Amrita Arora Confirms The News

We all know that Malaika Arora had an accident on April 2 in Khopoli, Maharashtra where she was caught in a three-vehicle pile-up as she was returning to Mumbai from Pune. She sustained minor injuries and was sent to the hospital for treatment. She was discharged from the hospital the following day. Recalling the impact of the incident, Malaika told Mid-Day, “It’s not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn’t go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past it.”