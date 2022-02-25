Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a star-studded wedding bash for newlywed Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. The bash was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood and everyone made sure to make a stylish entry. Actor Malaika Arora managed to grab everyone’s attention in her uber-chic and glamorous outfit. The actor stole the spotlight in a bold see-through embellished gown.Also Read - Fashion Tips: Here Are 4 Fresh Ways to Style a Polo T-Shirt

The actor made a fashionable entry with her girl gang- Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor. Malaika's figure-hugging black dress featured shimmering embellishments, a sheer overlay over a black bodysuit and a ruffle detail on the neckline.

Check out her pictures: Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Wedding Bash: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora Look Stunning In Black | See Pics

The actor decided to let her dress do all the talking. She decided to pull her hair back in a sleek ponytail. She wore a statement ring and rounded off her look with a black suede pump and a gold clutch. For the glam, Malaika opted for winged eyeliner, dewy-base and nude lipstick.

Farhan and Shibani’s wedding bash was attended by Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Rhea Chakraborty, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Farah Khan, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades and more.

What are your thoughts on Malaika’s look? Yay or Nay?