Malaika Arora Stuns in a Tiny Blouse-Skirt Set for Arpita Mehta, Fans Call Her 'Burning Hot'

Actor Malaika Arora is ageing like a fine wine. Malaika has an effortless demeanor that few others do. From heading to her Pilates class or her day out with her girlfriends, she always has her inimitable flair. The actor posted a new set of pictures wearing a teal stripe tulip skirt set for designer Arpita Mehta. The designer recently completed a decade in the fashion industry and to celebrate her and her success, many Bollywood divas including Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, to name a few turned muses for designer's coffee table book.

Malaika wore a gorgeous tiny gold linear embroidered blouse with a teal striped tulip skirt set. Malaika looks flawless as she opted for subtle makeup with a dab of nude lip shade. Eyebrows on fleek, Malaika went for a messy bun for the photoshoot. The actor skipped the accessories for the photoshoot.

Malaika wrote, "Congratulations @arpita__mehta on ur stunning coffee table book THE MIRROR n completing 10 yrs of ur label @arpitamehtaofficial # 10yearsofArpitaMehta" (sic) Check out her pictures here:

Malaika’s teal striped tulip skirt set is available on Arpita Mehta’s official website for buying. It can be a perfect fit for your friend’s wedding ceremony, it is worth Rs 79,000.

Not just Malaika, Ananya Pandey, Sonakshi Sinha, Athiya Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Samantha Akkineni, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria became muse for Arpita Mehta as she completed 10 years in the fashion industry.

What do you think of Malaika’s teal skirt set? Yay or Nay?