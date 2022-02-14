Malaika Arora quintessential fashion diva and a fitness enthusiast made a resounding fashion statement. She never fails to flaunt her sartorial side. From dresses to sarees to other ensembles, Malaika has a way of looking sizzling and starlit. She left the internet stunned in her blingiest backless green gown.Also Read - Look Your Best This Valentine's Day With These Easy 5 Tips

In an event, she was seen wearing a shimmery champagne green gown and looked picturesque. She was seen in a recent event in Mumbai to support her friend and designer Suneet Varma. Malaika showcases a piece from Suneet’s couture collection at the event. Malaika wore a dazzling green gown with glittery accessories. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor on Loving Malaika Arora And Facing Trolls: She's Made me Realise am Worth it

Check Out The Instagram Post

For the event, Malaika wore a sleeveless gown that was in a champagne green shade. It was adorned with shimmery sequins with plunging neckline and floor-grazing hem length back. She wore a bodycon silhouette that flaunted her hourglass figure and cowl draping on the neck.

For accessories, she wore a sequinned ensemble with a statement necklace. The necklace was adorned with mesmerising gemstones in a different shade. She wore just this statement necklace and refrained from wearing other accessories.

For hair, Malaika left her locks open in a centre-parted hairdo. For makeup, she chose nude coral lip shade, smoky eye shadow, blushed glow, wine red nail paint, sharp contouring and mascara rimmed lashes.