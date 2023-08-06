Home

Malaika Aora serves fashion inspiration in a beautiful lime coloured benarasi saree from the rack of celebrity designer Anita Dogre. Here's how much it costs!

Malaika Arora has once again exhibited that there is absolutely nothing that she cannot pull off. From making jaws drop in bodycon gowns to looking magnificent in suits and sarees, Malaika Arora can do it all. Just recently, her stylist Aastha Sharma shared breathtaking photos of the yoga enthusiast on social media. The caption on the photos read, “Golden girl 💫.” Malaika Arora made several heads turn in Anita Dongre’s lime green saree.

Malaika Arora’s saree’s border was made of sequins and intricate stitching that gave a lovely weaving touch of glimmer and elegance. Her immaculate selection of accessories and subtle makeup masterfully emphasized the saree’s natural grace. She accessorized her lime green saree with chic shoes by Aparajita Toor and dazzling jewellery by Tejpal Ranka’s Chosen to complete her immaculate appearance. The elegant jewellery complemented the saree’s beauty.

MALAIKA ARORA OOZES OOMPH IN LATEST PHOTOS IN SAREE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma)

Malaika Arora’s fans and followers swooned over her mesmerising look. Many users dropped hearts and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “So hot and stunning yellow 💛 love (sic).” Another user wrote, “Ufffffffffff 🔥🔥🔥 One of my favorite for @malaikaaroraofficial ❤️❤️❤️ (sic).” The third user wrote, “Killer Beauty Of The May Day 💚💚💚💚 (sic).”

Do You Like What Malaika Arora is Wearing?

You can now add Malaika Arora’s lime saree to your Indian wardrobe at Rs 75,000 from the premium Benarasi silk fabric. Malaika Arora’s gorgeous lime saree is handwoven in Benaras by master artisans. It is just ideal for elegant soirées when you want to stand out.

Many of us dream of having the perfect outfit that blends ease of accessorizing as the festival season approaches. The outfit is also ideal for attending small weddings or Haldi ceremonies. Aastha Sharma, a well-known celebrity stylist, helped Malaika Arora choose a gorgeous lime green Banarasi silk saree.

What do you think about Malaika Arora’s look in this lime saree?

