Intermittent Fasting for weight loss: Intermittent fasting, also known as intermittent energy restriction, is an eating pattern in which you skip meals for a few hours or days each week. Fasting is an ancient practice that has now become a popular fitness trend thanks to intermittent fasting. This diet requires fasting for at least 16-17 hours per day, followed by just eating for 8 hours. Fasting and consuming fewer calories are encouraged on an intermittent diet, which helps to reduce belly fat. It is an eating pattern that speeds up your metabolism and helps your organs to work more efficiently.Also Read - Want to Lose Weight? Try Intermittent Fasting For Weight Loss, Says Study

Many celebrities and individuals are attempting to reduce weight, improve their overall health, and simplify their lives by following this popular diet trend.

List of B-Town celebrities who have been following intermittent fasting for quite some time now

Malaika Arora: Malaika Arora, one of Bollywood’s fittest actors, is a vegetarian by choice and follows the trendy 16:8 intermittent fasting diet. On the other hand, she does not believe in depriving herself. She eats anything she wants, but only at certain times. The Bollywood diva starts her day with warm water, jeera water, and lemon water and fasts for 16-18 hours. She is also quite fussy about finishing her meal by 6.30 p.m. For her, fad diets are a no-no. She does not believe in starvation or fully eliminating particular foods from her diet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Bharti Singh: Comedian and Television personality, Bharti Singh made headlines for her tremendous weight loss and body transformation. She weighed 91 kgs before now and is 76 kgs after the transformation. She lost 15 kgs during lockdown through intermittent fasting. In an interview, the 37-year-old says she has her first meal at 12 p.m. and doesn’t eat anything after 7 p.m. The Kapil Sharma Show star admitted that she used to eat all her favorite foods, including paratha and butter, during a 7-8-hour gap while fasting for the remaining 16 hours. “I don’t eat between 7 pm and 12 pm. I only eat after 12 o’clock. I haven’t made any changes in my diet and only 16 hours fasting”, She stated in an interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt has always been known for her fab figure and toned body. From yoga to the gym, the actress never misses a workout and has always shared it with her fans on social media. She has risen through the ranks by sheer drive and hard effort. But what does the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor includes in her diet to always stay healthy and fit? Alia Bhatt is very particular about what she eats and when she eats. She swears by intermittent fasting diet. Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist, spoke to Mid-Day about how she went vegetarian to follow a fasting regimen that helped Alia Bhatt lose weight. She followed the 16-hour intermittent Fasting rule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Jacqueline Fernandez: When it comes to her fitness, Jacqueline Fernandez is highly committed. She doesn’t like going to the gym, so she practices aerobics, pilates, and yoga instead. She follows a tight intermittent fasting regimen and eats her dinner by 7:30 p.m. Her diet is lower in fat and sugar and higher in veggies and fruits. In an interview with Vogue, the actor once said “I feel light and energetic when I give my body that 12-hour break from digesting food.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Varun Dhawan: Varun Dhawan, is one of the fittest actors in the industry. The Badlapur star who is quite fit and takes fitness seriously, post numerous training videos on his Instagram account on a regular basis. Although his fans are always eager to know what the actor’s diet includes that makes him stay so healthy and fit. Varun Dhawan revealed that he fasts for 14-16 hours every day. He begins each day with coffee, then an egg-white omelet or oats, vegetables and chicken, makhana, vegetables and chicken again, and plenty of water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Sameera Reddy: Sameera Reddy, an actor, and a blogger has always been a huge fitness inspiration for us. The actor has always been vocal about her weight loss journey on social media. She’s been outspoken about subjects including fitness, mental health, body image concerns, postpartum depression, and self-love. Reddy has always been updating her followers on the various fitness activities and approaches she has been implementing to attain her weight-loss goal. She also approached the trend of intermittent fasting to reach her weight goal. Sameera gave this diet trend a try and n a week she could see some great results. “I’m down from 91 kg to 90.6 in the past week,” she revealed on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Lizelle D’Souza: Celebrity transformation can inspire anyone. Well, another such celebrity whose transformation has inspired us so much is Bollywood’s ace choreographer Remo D’ Souza’s wife and costume designer Lizelle D’ Souza. From her incredible body transformation pictures and workout videos on social media, we can definitely say that her fitness journey was beyond amazing and what was more inspiring is that she did all this in just seven months. Lizelle revealed adopting Intermittent Fasting to lose weight. She also revealed that this regimen was not easy but it was the best possible way for her to shed kilos faster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizelle Dsouza (@lizelleremodsouza)

Tiger Shroff: Tiger Shroff’s love for fitness is not new. He has always been a fitness enthusiast right from childhood and has been a fan of Bruce Lee who has inspired him a lot. He has become a role model for many people and has a sizable fan base for his toned and perfect body. Despite this, what he eats in a day will many people don’t know. In an interview, he revealed that he follows intermittent fasting and does not have breakfast. He eats lunch around 1:30-2 pm and for dinner only prefers a home-cooked meal. Tiger Shroff follows a very strict fitness diet as we can see through his enviable physique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Who has inspired you from the above list? Let us know from the comment section below!